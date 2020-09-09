Classic Bride! Carla Haddad Just Shared The Official Wedding Photos to Wael Kassis

In the past hours, it was rumored that Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad had tied the knot again.

These rumors came after pictures of her kissing a man in a church were heavily circulated on social media.

Later on, Carla Haddad confirmed the marriage in an exclusive interview with LBCI.

She also revealed the identity of the mysterious groom to be Wael Kassis, and the wedding ceremony took place at Saint Nicolas Church in Ballouneh.

Footage shared on social media were not the official wedding portraits, however Carla just shared the official wedding photos with her 1 million followers on Instagram.

Haddad posted three different shots and left them captionless with the comments turned off.

In the first image, the groom Wael was seen holding his new bride's head and kissing her on the forehead in a dreamy sunset background while she was closing her eyes and smiling.

In the second image, Carla shared her elegant bridal bouquet in a black and white shot.

As for the third image, the ex wife of Tony Abou Jaoude paraded the classic look she selected for her big day, revealing that she'd picked Lebanese designer Mariane Bechara to sew her wedding gown.