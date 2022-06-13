Country Music Star Announces He Suffers From Stomach Cancer

  1. Home
Keith is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.

Country singer Toby Keith announces he has been battling stomach cancer since last year. 

Toby added that he has received his treatment and will perform on stage soon. 

The singer took to his Instagram account to share the news of his diagnosis which was discovered last fall, he announced that he has been getting his chemo therapy since 6 months, in addition to radiation and surgery, he added that so far, everything is good. and that he needs time to breathe and relax''.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T" he wrote.

Keith is due to play the Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.
After Keith's announcement, the Ohio State Fair announced that his July 28 concert in Columbus, Ohio, has been canceled.

Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email Sunday night that some tour dates will be canceled, "but I'm not sure how many at this point." Keith's foundation has assisted children with cancer since 2006.

