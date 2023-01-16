Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List

ALBAWABA - Every year, an award ceremony under the name Critics' Choice Awards is presented to honor the achievements of filmmaking and TV programs.
And this year, the 28th Critics' Choice Award ceremony was held on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles California.
The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler and aired live on The CW.
MOVIES
BEST PICTURE
The moment when ‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ won Best Picture at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
The moment Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett is a #CriticsChoice Award WINNER for Best Actress in #TÁR. pic.twitter.com/OqPBdXBFBo— TÁR (@tarmovie) January 16, 2023
Cate Blanchett, Tár - WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
#FilmUpdatesAwards— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 9, 2023
Best Performance by a Young Actor
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans - WINNER
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 15, 2023
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win Best Original Screenplay at the #CriticsChoice for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE pic.twitter.com/LNtJKQUI4D— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Congratulations to #WomenTalking’s writer/director @realSarahPolley on her #CriticsChoiceAward for Best Adapted Screenplay 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CLMH9qLVY6— Women Talking (@Women_Talking) January 16, 2023
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking - WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
‘BABYLON’ wins Best Production Design at the #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/7HDj2yVyMO— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon - WINNER
BEST EDITING
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST EDITING
Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Elvis
Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Congratulations to Ruth E. Carter on winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Costume Design for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/pR9paXLLZi— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 16, 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
‘ELVIS’ wins Best Hair & Makeup at the #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/1gyxXxcOEa— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
'AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER' wins Best Visual Effects at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
Our winner for Best Comedy Film is...@rianjohnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) #MCFCAawards pic.twitter.com/Ox3PTGp8SU— Music City Film Critics Association (@mcfca615) January 9, 2023
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO won Best Animated Feature at the Critics Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/tE7PGjKFCx— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) January 16, 2023
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR - WINNER
BEST SONG
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 11, 2023
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" – RRR - WINNER
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir wins Best Score at the #CriticsChoice for TÁR pic.twitter.com/be0Ckg8hsS— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár - WINNER
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
‘BETTER CALL SAUL’ wins Best Drama Series at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul - WINNER
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Congratulations to @mrbobodenkirk, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.@BetterCallSaul #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/oRJXbBowzm— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul - WINNER
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series at the #CriticsChoice for EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/UvmVKXKy36— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the #CriticsChoice for BETTER CALL SAUL pic.twitter.com/7DO57dyx3u— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul - WINNER
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Let's hear it for #AbbottElementary, @CriticsChoice Award winner for Best Comedy Series 🙌 #CriticsChoiceAward pic.twitter.com/nT4xNbN00v— Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) January 16, 2023
Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the #CriticsChoice for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY pic.twitter.com/IG5JRYd3L5— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheDropout, this year's #CriticsChoice award winner for Best Limited Series. pic.twitter.com/fVWC77oAe1— The Dropout on Hulu 🩸 (@TheDropoutHulu) January 16, 2023
The Dropout - WINNER
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
‘WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY’ wins Best Movie Made for Television at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - WINNER
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried, winner of the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “The Dropout”, poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice in Los Angeles, California.— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) January 16, 2023
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Congratulations to Paul Walter Hauser on his #CriticsChoiceAwards win for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for #BlackBird. pic.twitter.com/nyOTieNuxu— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 16, 2023
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER!— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Juno Temple, The Offer
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Congratulations to #Pachinko, winner of: Best Foreign Language Series! 🏆👏 #CriticsChoiceAwards And that's a wrap! To learn more about each winner, click here 🤩👉 https://t.co/8OFNXg0ypY pic.twitter.com/8ngFrT9LUo— IMDb (@IMDb) January 16, 2023
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko - WINNER
Tehran
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
‘HARLEY QUINN’ wins Best Animated Series at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Harley Quinn - WINNER
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
Congratulations on your @CriticsChoice win for Best Talk Show @HBO @LastWeekTonight with John Oliver. 🎉— Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) January 16, 2023
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Congratulations to #NormMacdonaldNothingSpecial, winner of: Best Comedy Special, and #BetterCallSaul, winner of: Best Drama Series 🏆👏 #CriticsChoiceAwards— IMDb (@IMDb) January 16, 2023
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special - WINNER
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
