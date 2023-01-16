  1. Home
Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 16th, 2023 - 08:22 GMT
Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List
The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler

ALBAWABA - Every year, an award ceremony under the name Critics' Choice Awards is presented to honor the achievements of filmmaking and TV programs. 

And this year, the 28th Critics' Choice Award ceremony was held on Jan. 15, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles California. 

The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler and aired live on The CW.

MOVIES


BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár - WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans - WINNER
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER
The Woman King
Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking - WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
Linus Sandgren, Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon - WINNER

BEST EDITING

Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Elvis
Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR - WINNER

BEST SONG

"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" – RRR - WINNER
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár - WINNER
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

TELEVISION


BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul - WINNER
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul - WINNER
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul - WINNER
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout - WINNER
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - WINNER
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Juno Temple, The Offer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko - WINNER
Tehran

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Harley Quinn - WINNER
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special - WINNER
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

 

