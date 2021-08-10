Damn Drew Tells Albawaba All About His Inspirations And Aim From His Music

By Alexandra Abumuhor

London-based artist Damn Drew opened up about his inspiration and his aim through his music.

Damn Drew whose real name is Drew revealed that he uses his personal struggles to write his own lyrics.

Drew's latest single 'Rage' which also has a music video was written to implement the artist's inner rage due to the events of his life, ''I feel Rage shows my evolved individual style merges rock, punk and hip hop with my band.'' he added.

The music video was directed by Jack Filtness and David Dunnage of Two and Eight Productions.

''The video shows my self-diagnosis of my own mental issues and built-up rage. The director's Jack Filtness and David Dunnage of Two and Eight Productions helped perfect a vision into reality for video,'' he noted.

Mental health is a very important subject for Drew, as he admitted that it is something that he adds to a lot of his music.

''I believe it is important for men to be open about their feelings due to the stresses of society and expectations put upon us.'' he explained.

The rising artist started writing from the age of 14/15, but in his early 20s music became his focus, Drew said that his parents have supported him in all of his ventures.

The Rage singer's mom was sadly diagnosed with cancer, and the singer revealed that her diagnoses motivated him to succeed and to show what he is capable of.

Damn Drew also admitted that rapper Machine Gun Kelly is his first choice for a collaboration, as he believes their styles blend very well.

''Machine Gun Kelly would be my first choice as our styles blended. I think we would create some magic.'' he said,

Lastly, the rising star shared his upcoming plans and performances, ''My new single is to be announced in the coming weeks followed by some live gigs with my band around London. Performing in the middle east would be

great and I would love to do a few venues while visiting soon.''