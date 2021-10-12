  1. Home
  3. Demet Özdemir Sports Keffiyeh In Dubai Desert and Neslihan Atagül Greets Arab Fans (Video)

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published October 12th, 2021 - 11:14 GMT
Turkish actresses Demet Özdemir and Neslihan Atagül are our Arabian princesses for the week.

The Erkenci Kuş and Sefirin Kızı stars have travelled to UAE to take part in SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences grand opening.

The Turkish stars had an eventful and enjoyable trip, to the point that Neslihan Atagül has reached the trending searches on Google Turkey.

In one video that went viral on social media, Atagül greeted Arab fans and gave them a kiss.

Neslihan said: 'Hello Arab fans.'

In addition to Dubai's trip, Neslihan Atagül and her husband Kadir Doğulu have stolen the spotlight with the romantic pose they've taken in DxB airport.

In the pictures shared by Neslihan with her 12.3 million followers on Instagram, Kadir Doğulu hugged his wifey who captioned the pictures with 'Surprise'.

Neslihan Atagül husband Kadir Doğulu dubai love romance koca aşk romantizm havaalanı

Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu were not the only ones who were enjoying their time in Dubai, as their colleague Demet Özdemir was having the time of her life too.

On Instagram, Demet shared a video in the middle of Dubai desert where she was throwing the golden sand in the magical night.

Özdemir put an Arabian spin on her look by sporting a keffiyeh that suited her white outfit, and the star captioned the video with a sparkler emoji.

As for SLS Hotel grand opening, Demet Özdemir sported a fiery orange gown by Museum Of Fine Clothing and dazzled in Baguette Jewellery.

Demet Özdemir Sports Keffiyeh In Dubai Desert Çölü'nde Keffiyeh giydi

Tags:Neslihan AtagülDemet ÖzdemirKadir DoğuluDubaiUAETurkey

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

