Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary And Changes Their Pronouns

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Over the past year and a half, US singer Demi Lovato has been doing some healing and self-reflective work.

Lovato has confirmed that they are officially changing their pronouns to they/them, in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

''I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic to the person that I know I am and still am discovering … I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.'' the 28 year old said in the video.

Demi wants their fans to speak their truth and aimed to send love to people struggling with their to come to terms with their identity.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer said the "revelation" that they identify as non-binary came as a result of the "healing and self-reflective work" they have done over the past year and a half.

Lovato added a lengthy caption to their video, where they opened up more about their healing process, overdose, and coming out.

''Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. '' They wrote.

The former Disney star continued: ''Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.''

They ended the caption in their new podcast teaser video to explain more on how they came into their truth: ''This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xoxo.''

Demi also recently opened up about their history as a sexual assault survivor and near-fatal 2018 overdose in the YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Demi said it was 'liberating' to share their story with the public.