Demi Lovato returns to Jiu Jitsu

Demi Lovato completed a 90-day stint in rehab (Source: ddlovato / Instagram )

Demi Lovato has returned to jiu-jitsu, following her admission to rehab earlier this year.



The 26-year-old singer completed a 90-day stint in rehab after an apparent overdose left her hospitalised in July, and is continuing to work on her sobriety and health.





On Tuesday (04.12.18) Demi confirmed she was getting back in fighting shape by returning to the martial art of jiu jitsu, when she posted a picture of herself wearing her martial art attire on Instagram and claimed she would "never give up".

She captioned the snap: Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup (sic)"



The 'Sober' singer earned her blue belt in 2017, and previously spoke about how martial arts has helped her both keep fit and relieve stress.



She said last year: "Being able to do the moves that you do and flow with people, it's an art form and it's really beautiful, and it takes my mind off of things that I stress about, [because] I'm constantly thinking: 'What do I need to defend? What move can I make now?' It's like a game of chess."



Her return to her beloved sport comes after it was previously revealed she has been following a strict fitness regime as she continues to work on her sobriety.



A source said: "She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset.



"She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists."



Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that while Demi is doing everything she can to remain healthy, she has found her recovery to be a "struggle".



The source said: "[Demi] is in a really great place, but she's doing everything she can to maintain that because she knows every day is a struggle.



"Demi is taking a cautious approach with her recent exit from rehab. She has a sober coach, she is working out and eating healthy, surrounding herself with positive influences ... and splits her time in a sober living facility and at home."