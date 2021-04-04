Devastating Footage of Distressed Jumana Murad Welcoming Celebrities at Her 6-Month Twin's Memorial Service

Many Arab celebrities in Egypt have attended the memorial service of 6-month year old Diana, the daughter of Syrian actress Jumana Murad who passed away a few days ago.

Social media users circulated videos and images of Jumana Murad welcoming mourners in the garden of her home in Zamalek neighborhood in Cairo, as she was seen wearing a mask as a preventive measure during the pandemic.

Among the stars who attended the service were Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk and her husband, Egyptian actresses Elham Shahin and Wafaa Amer, writer Engy Alaa, along with many of Jumana Murad's family members and friends, as well as those who do not work in the entertainment field.

Messages of condolences were also poured out from the public on social media as soon as the videos were circulated, calling for patience and solace to Jumana Murad for the loss of her daughter.

Jumana Murad gave birth to twins, Diana and Ali, last October from her husband, businessman Rabie Bseiso, after she finished filming the series Khiyanet Ahd (Betrayal of Covenant) starring next to Egyptian actress Yussra.

It became clear later that Diana had been suffering from a severe illness in the past six months, and Jumana Murad refused to disclose its nature, until she passed away at the end of last March.

Immediately after the sad news was announced, the Syrian artist received hundreds of messages of condolence from artists on social media, most notably from Lebanese songstress Carole Samaha, Egyptian artist Bushra, Syrian actor Basem Yakhour, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, as well as Sabah al-Jazaery, Amal Arafa and Heba Nour, Wadima al-Jundi, and others.