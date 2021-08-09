Devastating Video of Amy and Donia Samir Ghanem Touching Their Mother Dalal Abdel Aziz’s Coffin for the Last Time

The Arab world is saddened over the passing of two prominent members of the Ghanem family, veteran actor Samir Ghanem in last May, and the beloved actress Dalal Abdel Aziz just two days ago.

And Yesterday, a solemn funeral was held for Dalal Abdel Aziz attended by dozens of Egypt's a-listers and figures, but despite that, all eyes and lenses were focused on the two daughters of the deceased, Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem.

At first, the two actresses spent 6 hours at the hospital where their beloved mother Dalal Abdel Aziz died last Saturday morning.

The day after, the Ghanem ladies faced yet another one of the hardest days in their lives, saying goodbye to their mother, only 80 days after their father's passing, veteran comedian Samir Ghanem.

Donia, 36, and Amy, 34, took part in every occurrence of their mother's funeral, since the moment she was transferred from the hospital she died at until the moment she was buried.

After the funeral prayer at Al-Musheer Tantawi Mosque, Donia and Amy escorted their mother's coffin to Al-Wafaa Wal Amal Cemetery.

Once arrived, Donia and Amy's husbands, Ramy Radwan and Hassan Al-Raddad started taking Dalal's coffin out of the vehicle heading inside the Cemetery.

At this moment, Donia and Amy said the last goodbye to their dear mother by touching her coffin in one of the most sorrowful scenes during the whole funeral.

Dalal Abdel Aziz has passed away at the age of 61 on 8 August 2021 as a result of suffering from the new Coronavirus complications.