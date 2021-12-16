Did Abood Omari's Death Separate the Trio Friends?

Jordanian YouTuber Ayman Aballi has revealed the reason for his recent reluctance to appear with his friend, YouTuber, and Jordanian rising star Wessam Qutob, after the death of their friend Abood Omari last March.

Ayman said: 'Wessam Qutob decided to separate from the group, and I could not force anyone to stay in my life.'

Ayman Aballi made it clear that he respects Wessam Qutob's decision to stay away from him after they set out as a group together with the late Abood Omari, Khaled Aballi, and others.

Wessam Qutob had previously spoken, through a video, he posted on his YouTube channel, about the reasons for his separation from the group.

He said: 'Life is made up of stations for me, and when you end one station, you must move to the next train and go to the station after it... My interests began to differ from the interests of the group, there are things that I have to do, and I can’t do them from the place I was in.. There is nothing between me and them, and may God grants them success in their lives.. and I love them so much.'

In return, Ayman Aballi commented on the word "station" in which Wessam Qutob described his friendship with the group, and said: 'I am not a station... I am the train.'

Ayman pointed out that he'd already felt the distance from Wessam Qutob before he left the group, adding that their friendship is different now.

Ayman Aballi was part of the group which made a debut about 6 years ago, which included him, Wessam Qutob, Khaled Aballi, and the late Abood Omari, and they presented comedy and entertainment content through their pages on social media platforms.

The group received great attention from the public after the sudden death of Abood Omari last March, when he lost his life in a traffic accident during a trip to South Africa, accompanied by Khaled and Ayman Aballi.

It seems that the three YouTubers could not face life as before after the death of their friend Abood Omari, as they were living together in the same house, and Wessam Qutob decided to leave and move to his own place, and his decision caused a rupture between the group recently.