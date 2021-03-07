Watch the Last Videos Abood Omari Shared With a Reckless Driver.. Was He the Reason Behind Abood's Death?

The Arab social media world is still in shock only less than 24 hours after Jordanian social media star Abood Omari passed away.

Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death news of Abdullah Al-Omari, known as Abood Omari, in a car accident.

Abood was on a trip to South Africa with four of his friends; Adnan Al-Nawaji, Muhammad Abu Shaqra, Khaled Ably and Ayman Ably, and he was the only one who lost his life in the unfortunate car accident, the details of which have not yet been revealed.

Since the news broke, Abood Omari has become the trending topic on social media and the Middle East's major magazines and newspapers.

Many Arab and social media influencers have been mourning Abood's death in a state of shock, such as Syrian social media comedian Amr Maskoun.

Jordanian songstress and The Voice alum Nedaa Sharara has a special bond with the late comedian, as she considers him like a little brother.

Nedaa shared a screenshot of the last conversation she had with Abood on the same day he passed away.

She said: 'Can you believe that we were talking and nothing wrong was happening. I can't believe this shock at all', she also revealed that his death reminded her of her little brother's death just few years ago.

Omari's latest stories are still live on his Instagram, and followers have been circulating the last videos he posted from the safari trip he took just moments before he died.

The videos showed the group of friends super excited in the trip as they were dancing and singing next to the Congolese driver, whose name is Elijah.

Many social media followers have commented that Elijah was driving recklessly, and was not paying attention to the road as much as he was focusing on entertaining the passengers.

It seems that the accident took place just few moments after Abood and his friends were dancing in the street, because no one of them shared on social media that they've reached their destination, the safari trip.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the late Abood Omari's friends had suffered moderate wounds, but that their health condition is now stable. He also indicated that their families had been informed of the accident.