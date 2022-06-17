Did Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Dine in This Aussie Café?

A café in Queensland has been exposed for lying about Kim Kardashian paying a visit earlier this week with her boyfriend Pete Davidson - even though the reality TV superstar hasn't been Down Under in years.

Matt Black, the manager of Botanica Cafe Bar Kitchen in Edge Hill, Cairns, claimed to ABC Far North that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, dined at the eatery on Wednesday - sparking a media frenzy as news outlets across Australia jumped to report on a sighting that never occurred.

While the Saturday Night Live star is in Australia filming his new movie Wizards!, his A-list girlfriend has not joined him. She is still in Los Angeles with her children.

Daily Mail Australia was the first to sound the alarm over the hoax, pointing out how Kardashian was pictured in LA on Tuesday night just hours before she was supposedly seen brunching 11,000km away in Far North Queensland.

Mr Black spun an elaborate yarn about Kardashian and Davidson's security team allegedly asking café staff to place their phones on the counter for the duration of the pair's date so no one could take photos of them while they were dining.

'We had to put our phones out on the counter,' he claimed, adding that the security detail also requested their CCTV footage remain private.

'There was just me and my barista, and to be honest, he didn't know who they were. He's really out of the loop with that sort of stuff.'

Mr Black did stress, however, that the couple and their entourage were 'super cool and respectful' to all staff members.

'They were very chilled out,' he said.

However, a representative for Davidson shot down this fake account, saying: 'Pete is currently in production in Australia without Kim.'

A source close to Kardashian also confirmed she hadn't been in Australia in years.

The ABC first reported that Kardashian and Davidson dined at the eatery on Wednesday.

But it soon became clear this was not correct because she had been pictured stepping out of her $600,000 Lamborghini Urus in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the venue for comment on Friday morning but our calls were not answered.

The café later posted a video on Instagram of television crews assembling on the street outside, writing: 'Chasing that scoop!'

On Monday, beauty mogul Kardashian shared a gallery of racy snaps while holidaying with Pete at a secluded beach location.

'Beach for 2,' her post was captioned on Instagram.

Several Aussie fans commented on her post saying they were on the lookout for the couple in tropical Queensland.

'My eyes are peeled for you in Cairns!' one fan wrote.

It's believed the holiday photos were actually taken in Tahiti at an unspecified date.

The hoax sighting comes after Davidson was spotted exploring Cairns (for real) on Wednesday night and even stopped to take photos with fans.

In one picture shared to Instagram, the New York native posed alongside a local at the Timezone videogame arcade on Abbott Street.

Other fans claimed to have spotted the King of Staten Island star venturing into a casino on the same night.

The Queensland tourist hotspot has become a hub of A-list activity recently thanks to David Michôd's new film Wizards! being filmed there for the next three months.

The film also stars Franz Rogowski, Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott.

Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, is backing the film and production is expected to inject an estimated $14.7million into Queensland's economy.