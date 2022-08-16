Did Megan Fox and MGK break up?

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating, their relationship has been like a fireball.

They have been through so much together, yet they managed to make it this far.

Their fans think that they have broken up due to the lack of posting each other on their social media.

Megan hasn't posted MGK for a while now and her last post with him was 11 weeks ago.

MGK on the other hand, he hasn't posted her, however, his last post with Megan was 6 weeks ago.

One fan mentioned "Looks like Megan finally dropped MGK. They haven't posted about one another in what seems forever," on twitter.

Another one said "As weird as they were, I loved them together. They seems to fit perfectly together. Looks like they're over for good sadly."

Some fans do not want to believe the rumor; “i’m not seeing legit sources of Megan Fox and MGK breaking up, so until i do, i’m not gonna hang onto this false hope,”

The rumors circulated around the time when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up.

They still have not talked about the rumors confirming if its true or not which is convincing their fans more onto the idea of their breakup.

Megan has been bragging about MGK before the rumors wandered around social media saying that she manifested him since she was four years old linking to the fact that he's literally her type.

"So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Written by Lara Elayan