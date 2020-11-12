Do You Feel the Chemistry Between İbrahim Çelikkol and Demet Özdemir off-Screen as We Do?!

Turkish co-stars İbrahim Çelikkol and Demet Özdemir are achieving great success in the TV series Dogdugun Ev Kaderindir (My Home My Destiny).

Çelikkol has been criticized by viewers in recent weeks because of the actions of his character 'Mehdi', who does not care about his wife's feelings and decisions.

Zeynep, on the other hand, played by Demet Özdemir is appreciated for her defense of women's rights and her determination to stand upright by divorcing Mehdi, whom she does not care about anymore, and wants to continue her life on her own.

The two famous names have became very good friends, thanks to Dogdugun Ev Kaderindir (My Home My Destiny).

From time to time, the duo interact on social media. Sometimes they share joint selfies, and sometimes they leave comments on each other's posts.

In a recent post shared by İbrahim Çelikkol, he drew the attention to his charismatic looks with a short hairstyle, glasses and a black outfit.

Demet couldn't scroll down without leaving a comment to her co-star, as she wrote her special nickname to him 'İbooooooo' leaving a couple of fist bump emojis.

Do you think there is something going on between the two of them, or it's just a good friendship?!