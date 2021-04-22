Drew Barrymore Announces Cookbook Plans

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star has teamed up with chef Pilar Valdes to release her first-ever cookbook, which will be titled ‘Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life’.



Drew announced her career move during an episode of her talk show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, on Wednesday (04.21.21), when she said: “I feel like I’m about to burst because I’m so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement. So you all know at this show, if you’ve ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it. And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what? We wrote a cookbook!”



The 46-year-old actress went on to describe Pilar as her “culinary partner in crime”.



Pilar – who is a regular feature on Drew’s talk show – added: “We’re totally tethered together. Us meeting was serendipity and a whole lot of luck, I think.”



Meanwhile, Drew recently partnered with Bauer Media Group to launch a lifestyle magazine called Drew, which will be released in Walmart stores on June 14.



The publication will be priced at $9.99, and will be available at more newsstands across the US a week after the Walmart launch.



Drew said: “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old.



“I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s like floor to ceiling and wall to wall. I’ve always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such a huge part of my life and they’re such a huge part of my inspiration for everything I do.”



Drew has also teased that the magazine will be "very personal" and much like her TV show it will aim to provide some much-needed "optimism".



She added: “I know there will be an inherent identity to this magazine that is very commercial and very personal.

“Those are the two things that I think are our strongest point of view right now and our optimism. I call our show optimism TV. This is an optimism magazine.”