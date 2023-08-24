Drew Barrymore attacked on stage

ALBAWABA - Drew Barrymore gets escorted backstage as one of the audience almost attacks the actress.

Drew Barrymore was interviewing Renee Rapp in Upper East Side Manhattan before she was escorted backstage to protect her from a fan who called for her from the audience and appeared to approach the actress.

The encounter was captured on video, Barrymore was having a conversation with Rapp when a person interrupted her and screamed her name, the actress was surprised and said: "Oh my God, yes, hi!" with a big smile on her face.

This is SCARY 😳 A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her event in NY with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/11iTrGn41K — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) August 22, 2023

But soon that smile faded as she felt the danger as the man approached her, he said: "You know who I am I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York."

His voice sounded distressed and caused anxiety among Barrymore, Rapp, and the audience, The man was quickly escorted outside the venue, and Drew was rushed backstage.

Shortly after, a woman stepped up to the podium to apologize and announced that they needed a minute. The video then cuts to Drew and Renee reentering the stage and sitting back down as the crowd cheers.

The fan was later identified as Chad Michael Busto, who allegedly stalked controversial actress Amber Heard.

This is Chad Michael Busto. He has several twitter accounts.@RScroomer, @zanksanders5 and @RadSad05964657 are some of them. I know him as an Amber Heard stalker, but apparently he’s moved onto Drew Barrymore? idk pic.twitter.com/vSl0V6gpYv — Blabette (@Blabette_) August 22, 2023

By Alexandra Abumuhor