Dua Lipa makes 1st public appearance with new man

Dua Lipa and her new boyfriend Romain Gavras made their first red carpet debut at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 27 year-old singer and the 41-year old filmmaker are keeping their relationship private so far, but on the carpet, the pair could not keep their hands off each other.

A source told The Sun: "Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months. They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people."

Rumours of Lipa and Gavras’ romance started in February after they were spotted holding hand at Paris Fashion Week, later on, the couple were seen together at a London party.

Lipa previously dated model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella.

Hadid and Lipa dated for more than two years before calling it quits in 2021.