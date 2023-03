In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran discussed his future plans regarding music, tour, and album names.

The singer's past albums were all titled with symbols, +, ×, ÷, and =, and shared that he plans to release five albums in the future, and the upcoming albums will also be titled with a set of symbols.

On his posthumous album, Sheeran said: "I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote 'perfect' for the rest of my life," he said, "adding songs here and there. And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out."

His upcoming album, "-" or subtract contains 14 tracks and is scheduled for release in May.