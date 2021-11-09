Elissa Meets 'Unrecognizable' Saad Lamjarred in Paris (Picture)

Lebanese songstress Elissa has met artist Saad Lamjarred in the French capital, Paris after she threw a concert at Olympia Theater last Saturday night.

Saad Lamjarred shared a photo with Elissa on Instagram, and commented: "It was a pleasure to meet you, dear Elissa, you are beautiful inside and out, simple and humble, I really hope to see you soon, my love."

And Elissa republished the same picture and captioned it: "The owner of the golden heart, my very talented friend. Nice to meet you. Until we meet again. I love you."

Followers of the two stars interacted with their footage and praised the friendship that unites them, stressing that they were expecting this encounter, especially after Elissa announced her presence in Paris to hold her third concert at Olympia.

A number of followers demanded that there would be a future collaboration work between the two stars, especially that each of them has a fan base that helps them achieve success.

While others were astonished by Saad Lamjarred's appearance, stressing that his features are not what they had previously known, and most of them commented: What we knew at first glance was that he underwent plastic surgery or that he used an application to improve features.