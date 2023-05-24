Elissa responds to Sherine's controversial comment

ALBAWABA - A recent statement shared by Sherine Abdel Wahab towards Elissa causes a fuss on Twitter, and now Elissa responds.

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab recently revealed on an episode of Carpool Karaoke what she dislikes about Lebanese star, Elissa.

Abdel Wahab shared: "I feel like when she sings on stage she appears to hold a cheque to show people," she added: "I love how clear she is, she is very clear."

Elissa took to her Twitter account to sarcastically respond to Sherine's comment, and shared a meme and captioned: "No heard feelings though."

No hard feelings though 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GqBWf51A90 — Elissa (@elissakh) May 23, 2023

Elissa previously said in an interview that no mater what, she will always love Sherine, and won't take anything she says personally because she is spontaneous and always means well."