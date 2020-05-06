Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome a Baby Boy!

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and his partner, Canadian pop singer Grimes, welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Musk took to Twitter to confirm the birth. He replied to a fan who asked about the status of the pregnancy. “Mom and baby all good,” he wrote.

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The couple announced that they were expecting a child together in January. The singer, who was born Claire Boucher, revealed the news on her Instagram via a maternity portrait shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been documenting her journey on Instagram by posting pictures of her growing baby bump.

This was not enough for his followers, so they asked Musk for a picture of the newborn. \

He replied with an unusual picture of his new bundle of joy with a tattoo filter, to which he later commented: “Never too young for some ink haha (sic).”

The Vancouver-born singer and the Tesla billionaire have been together since May 2018, when they stepped out together at that year’s Met Gala.