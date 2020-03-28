Emily Blunt Wants to Play Magical Nanny 'Mary Poppins' Once Again

Emily Blunt definitely wants to play Mary Poppins again.

The 37-year-old actress took on the iconic role made famous by Dame Julie Andrews in the critically acclaimed 2018 Disney movie 'Mary Poppins Returns', and although she doesn't always like to "revisit" her previous roles she had such a "joyous" time portraying the magical nanny she'd be more than delighted to pick up the character's umbrella once again.

Asked which of her previous roles she'd like to revisit, she said: "I don't know if it'll happen but I loved playing Poppins so much. Probably her.

"I don't necessarily like to revisit parts I've already done, but the ones I found joyous, I'd think about it."

One role Emily was prepared to reprise was as Evelyn Abbott in horror movie 'A Quiet Place II' - which has been directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski.

The English actress doesn't think Mary would bode well in the circumstances that Evelyn faces in the 'A Quiet Place' movies, which sees the slightest noise trigger the senses of murderous aliens who hunt by sound.

She laughed: "I feel like Mary Poppins is very chatty and the 'Devil Wears Prada' character [I played] would be useless in that environment.

"I don't think she'd do well with bare feet. I think between the two of them, they'd be dead, for sure."

Two people who would be thrilled if she plays Poppins again are her and John's daughters Hazel, five, and three-year-old Violet because they both love the movie.

Emily previously shared: "My daughter quite likes me to do the voice for her sometimes, I think my cool factor hits the sky when I do that.

She'll say, 'Do your Mary Poppins voice,' and I'll say, 'Spit spot and off we go,' and she literally [gasps] she loves it. I'm going to dine out on that until they become teenagers and I become inevitably uncool.

"They do still love Julie Andrews, I mean desperately. I actually asked my daughter, 'Which one do you like best?' And she was like, '[You're] an idiot', And she said, 'I like them both the same.' And I was like, 'Dammit!' But, I get it."