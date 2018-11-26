Emily Ratajkowski Shares Snaps of Her Holiday in Morocco

Emily Ratajkowski at an event earlier this year. (Source: AFP)

US model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram this week to share snaps of her holiday in Morocco.

The model, who shot to fame for a risqué cameo in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video in 2013, is in Marrakech and seems to have been taken in by the stunning souks and views the city has to offer.

Ratajkowski posted a photograph on Instagram where she is gazing out over the city’s rooftops, captioning it “Marrakech moonrise.”

The model also posted a series of snaps of her colorful, distinctly Moroccan, hotel room, as well as a vibrant shot of a carpet shop.

She visited the North African country with her husband of nine months, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, according to her Instagram Stories.

Morocco has become a playground for the world’s rich and famous, with plenty of international celebrities flocking to its history-steeped cities for high-end holidays.

In October, Halle Berry shared from her stay in Morocco with her millions of Instagram followers, including one snap in which she is riding a camel.

Berry was in the country to film the third installment in the popular “John Wick” action franchise.

The 52-year-old posted a string of photos of her time in the country, including a snap of a souk — which she captioned “Khamssas in the Souk” — and one in which she posed with a cat while wearing a striped, traditional-looking dress that Vogue Arabia reported is from Spanish high-street retailer Zara.

“One with the locals,” Berry captioned the shot with her furry feline friend.

Proving she doesn’t discriminate when it comes to animals, Berry posted a photo in which she sits atop a camel, captioning it: “I’m free here, I’m me here.”

Madonna recently created quite a stir when she chose to celebrate her 60th birthday in Marrakech in August.

The pop superstar donned the attire of a “Berber Queen,” according to her caption, in the city on her birthday, wearing a fuchsia chiffon long-sleeved gown by Gucci with Berber jewelry and a headpiece by Marianna Harutunian.

She then posted pictures and videos on her Instagram of a fun photo shoot with British-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj, known as the “Andy Warhol of Marrakech.”