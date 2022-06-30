Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Burak Özçivi took to his Instagram account to share a picture filled with love alongside his wife husband Fahriye Evcen.

Burak Özçivi shared the picture to celebrate 5 years of being married to the love of his life, famous Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen, the duo tied the knot on the 29th if June, 2017.

Özçivi simply wrote on the picture '#5' alongside a red heart and the date of their wedding.

And Fahriye Evcen took to her Instagram account to share the same picture with her followers on her Instagram story.

Back in 2019, Fahriye Evcen shared a picture from her wedding on Instagram celebrated the 2nd wedding anniversary to the Turkish actor, she wrote: 'Bakışların hep kalbime aksın böyle.. Seni seviyorum' which translates to : ''Let your eyes always flow into my heart like this.. I love you''

The Turkish stars share one child together