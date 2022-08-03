Pregnant Fahriye Evcen Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Famous Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen and her son Karan tested positive for coronavirus.

Fahriye, who is currently spending her vacation with her husband Burak Özçivit and son in Bodrum, is five months pregnant.

Both 3-year-old Karan and his mom were sent to a private hospital in Bodrum, and they are currently being treated at home away from the hospital.

Fahriye Evcen's husband Burak is set to test if he has Covid-19 soon.

Turkish newspaper reported that Fahriye, who bid farewell to the TV series "Alparslan: Büyük Selçuklu", which was broadcast on TRT1 screens in the past weeks, has been pregnant and expecting her second child.

Fahriye and Burak's marriage is still going strong as the pair are spending a lot of time together along with their 3-year-old.

The couple met in 2013, and got married in 2017, they welcomed their first born two years after.