Fashionable Disease! Kuwaiti Singer Orders Fendi Mask & Brags About It to Protect Himself From Coronavirus!

Kuwaiti singer Essa Almarzoug caused a sensation after publishing a video that revealed that he had bought a Fendi mask in order to protect himself from Coronavirus.



In the video Almarzoug was bragging about his mask, which costs nearly $300, commenting that people did not believe he had actually ordered them.

The video, which was published by Almarzouq, came after the virus had spread widely in Kuwait recently, and a number of people had been infected and quarantined, including artist Abdullah Bu Shehri.