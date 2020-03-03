  1. Home
  3. Fashionable Disease! Kuwaiti Singer Orders Fendi Mask & Brags About It to Protect Himself…

Fashionable Disease! Kuwaiti Singer Orders Fendi Mask & Brags About It to Protect Himself From Coronavirus!

Published March 3rd, 2020 - 11:06 GMT
In the video Almarzoug was bragging about his mask (source: @essa_almarzoug Instagram)
In the video Almarzoug was bragging about his mask (source: @essa_almarzoug Instagram)

Kuwaiti singer Essa Almarzoug caused a sensation after publishing a video that revealed that he had bought a Fendi mask in order to protect himself from Coronavirus.


In the video Almarzoug was bragging about his mask, which costs nearly $300, commenting that people did not believe he had actually ordered them.

The video, which was published by Almarzouq, came after the virus had spread widely in Kuwait recently, and a number of people had been infected and quarantined, including artist Abdullah Bu Shehri.

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

