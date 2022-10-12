Female Fan Gifts Maluma her Bra

A fan of Maluma threw her bra on stage while the singer was performing.

The incident was caught on camera and the video trended all over social media, in the clip, a fan took of her bra in front of the audience and threw it in the direction of Maluma.

Maluma was able to catch the bra and held it up for fans to see, he later held it by his shoulders and continued performing.

Watch a fan throw her bra at Maluma

This comes after Maluma celebrated his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016.