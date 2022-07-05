The First Promo of 'Al-Hayba' Movie is Here

Taim Hasan took to his Instagram account to share photos from behind the scenes of 'Al-Hayba' movie set.

And fans can't wait to see Taim's charahter Jabal returning on screen.

The dose of suspense increased among the audience after the release of the first promo of the film, which Taim shared on his Instagram account, with a comment that read, "Al Hyaba movie soon", as it is scheduled to be released in cinemas during the coming period.

The clips in the first promotional advertisement contained a high percentage of action and clashes, and Taim Hasan returns as his character from the previous series 'Jabal'

After filming all the television parts in Lebanon, the filmmakers chose Turkey for the events of the film, and therefore its story will revolve away from the area of Al Hayba, but it will include a number of its main heroes, including Mona Wassef, Saeed Sarhan, while Zina Makki will be the new female lead, and foreign artists will participate in it, Including the Turkish star Kenan Çoban.

The film will also feature Natalie Sokolevskaya, Miss Azerbaijan 2015, who previously published a photo she took with Taim Hasan and commented on it, "It was nice to work with you in the film Al Hayba."