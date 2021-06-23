For the First Time.. Meet Haifa Wehbe's Ex-Husband and Son in Law (Pictures)

Zainab Nasr Fayyad, daughter of Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, has celebrated Father's Day by posting a special tribute to her dad, Nasr Fayyad.

Zainab shared an old picture of her dad while he was holding her when she was a baby, and wrote:

"One day is not enough to honor how special to me you are. You're a part of my heart and soul. Happy Father's Day."

Fayyad also made sure to hide her dad's face with a large heart emoji.



And when we did our search of possible pictures of Nasr, we only found one old picture of him with Haifa, according to Honna.ElWatanNews.com

Since Zainab's husband is a father too, she made sure to honor him on Father's Day.

As everybody knows, Zainab keeps her husband identity a secret, and she never shares any picture of him.

But for Father's Day, Fayyad made an exception and posted the back side of her husband with their two daughters, Daniella and Rahaf.

After digging deeper, Zainab had posted clear pictures of her husband in the past, but she never revealed his name or identity.

Here are some pictures of him:

In the early nineties, Haifa Wehbe had a family marriage and wedded her cousin Nasr Fayyad. While she was pregnant with Zainab, she and Nasr traveled to Africa where he works, then she returned to Beirut to give birth to her only daughter, Zainab.

In June 1993, Haifa and Nasr got divorced, and in April 2009 she married Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima, then they separated in November 2021.