Fouz Al-Fahad Announce Pregnancy on Her Wedding Anniversary (Picture)

Published March 18th, 2021 - 07:37 GMT
Kuwaiti fashionista Fouz Al-Fahad has announced that she's expecting.

On Instagram, the Kuwaiti beauty shared the happy news with her 3.2 million followers in a chic photoshoot.

Fouz sported pregnancy-cream dress and paired it with sheer sandals as beautiful arrangements of flours and greens surrounded her.

Al-Fahad specifically selected March 17 to make the pregnancy announcement because it coincides with her wedding anniversary too, as she tied the knot on March 17, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Kuwaiti fashionista captioned the post: 'Can’t believe I’m actually announcing my pregnancy.. thank you God for all our countless blessings and for our greatest gift.
Couldn’t celebrate our anniversary in a better way 17/03/2021.'

She also wrote in Arabic that she cannot describe her feelings, asking God to bless every deprived of the same feeling.

In mid-March last year, Fouz Al-Fahad had surprised fans when she suddenly announced that she tied the knot to businessman Ahmed Al-Sarraf.

The couple threw a simple ceremony that included their families only, following the precautionary measures taken to curb Coronavirus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

