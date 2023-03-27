Georgina Rodriguez speaks Arabic in new perfume ad

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 27th, 2023 - 08:21 GMT
she found a lot of safety in Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez speaks Arabic in a Saudi perfume advertisement.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez surprised her fans by speaking Arabic while promoting a Saudi perfume.

In the ad, Rodriguez said: "Hello, I'm Yorgina," in Arabic.

Fans were quick to comment on her accent on the way she pronounced her name, one defended the influencer writing, "It's her name, and she knows how to pronounce it correctly."

During the promotional video, Rodriguez answered a set of questions, including her stability in the Kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo signed with the Al-Nassr football team, and appeared sitting in an Arab setting inside a traditional tent decorated with a carpet characterized by sadu patterns, and covered her head with a black chiffon scarf.

The model said that she found a lot of safety in Saudi Arabia and that she appreciates strong family values, expressing her happiness with her experience visiting the Kingdom's desert, describing it as "charming."

She pointed out that the atmosphere of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is a special experience for her, commenting: "I am very happy because I will live Ramadan in the place where it began."

The influencer shared the promotional video with her Instagram followers and captioned the post in Arabic, she wrote:" I was blessed to collaborate with the finest Saudi perfume brand in the Middle East and the world soon, Laverne!"

 

Tags:Georgina Rodriguez

