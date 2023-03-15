Gigi and Kendall share sweet kiss at Oscars after party

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 15th, 2023 - 08:16 GMT
Gigi Hadid wore a gorgeous crimson dress

ALBAWABA  - Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid made sure to keep all eyes on them at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party. 

Kendall Jenner, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with her sister Kylie Jenner, had her hair down, and wowed a metallic Jean Paul Gaultier gown while Kylie, wore a black Maison Margiela outfit.

Via AFP

 

The sisters met up with their friends Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lily Aldridge at the annual Academy awards celebration that took place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Gigi Hadid wore a gorgeous crimson dress designed by Zac Posen, and to keep the party going, she gave the 818 Tequila founder a sweet kiss on the cheek as they posed for the cameras, later on, she made sure to show love to the youngest Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, and gave her a big hug.

Via Twitter

 

Kendall captioned a video of Gigi and Kylie posing for photos, "Hot."

The night was not over for the sisters, as they headed out to another party with Jenner's best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Kendall was then spotted getting into a car with new beau, Bad Bunny after they attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars bash. 

