Gigi Hadid Shows Solidarity with the Black Lives Matter

Gigi Hadid is showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by matching the donations made through her coffee table book, titled Gigi Journal Part II, to various BLM organizations.

Back in July, Hadid helped curate a coffee table style book filled with art submissions and writing from around the world selected by the model herself to support the Black Lives Matter movement and essential workers. The part-Palestinian model announced the book on Instagram Live, explaining the collaboration with V magazine will see a percentage of the sales be donated to four organizations: Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the ACLU and Campaign Zero.

The then-pregnant model creative directed the project after handpicking finalists from over 20,000 submissions from artists and writers of color throughout her time in lockdown, which she spent on her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania.

In addition to raising funds for various charitable organizations, the journal also aims to amplify the voice of Black-American creatives during this uncertain time.

“Thank you to everyone who purchased a Gigi Journal Part II,” wrote the 25-year-old on Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of a text from V Magazine founder Stephen Gan depicting the donations made.

“Just got confirmation from Stephen Gan that the proceeds have been made to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the ACLU and Campaign Zero,” she added.

“And big thanks to all the artists who contributed their work to make this possible. BIG LOVE.”

The older sister of Bella and Anwar went on to reveal that she had matched all of the donations made through the sale of Gigi Journal Part II.

“As promised, I have matched, in donations, the funds raised through Gigi Journal Part II.”

The limited edition book features a number of important topics, such as the global pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement to “capture this time.”

As well as selecting the 32 exclusive pieces, Hadid also painted the journal’s cover art herself while in quarantine.

The project is a follow-up to 2017’s Gigi Journal Part I.

For the first instalment of the project, Hadid photographed the people in fashion who inspire her, including the late Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Nicki Minaj and more.

The book is available for purchase online on V Magazine's website.