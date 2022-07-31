Gina Rodriguez's Birthday Present is...She's Pregnant!

Written by Lara Elayan

Who would've expected ''Jane The Virgin'' to be a real mom!

Gina Rodriguez, who plays the role of Jane in the famous series ''Jane The Virgin'', is expecting her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero.

She was excited to announce her pregnancy to the point where she shared the news on her Instagram page on her birthday, July 30th.

"This birthday hits different'', the actress captioned the post which featured a multiple videos of her and her beau, one clip portrays the couple showing the pregnancy test to the camera.

The actress received many congratulatory comments from celebrities; Viola Davis, Andy Grammer, and Edwin Hodge, congratulating her on the amazing surprise.

Diana Maria Riva, Joseph Julian Soria, and Arielle Kebbel shared their best wishes as well.

However, Joe did not post anything about the pregnancy, he only posted on his instagram a birthday post.

"Wherever you go my heart follows, Happy Birthday my Goddess. @hereisgina", he posted.

Gina and Joe got married in 2019 and are living a happy and exciting marriage.