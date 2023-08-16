Give it back!! Twitters want Sandra Bullock to return her Oscar

ALBAWABA - The latest trend on Twitter is Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, and users are angry.

Social media users are calling for Sandra Bullock to lose her Oscar awards after the recent The Blind Side controversy.

The Blind Side was released in 2009 and tells the story of Michael Oher, a homeless African-American teenager, who gets adopted by a Caucasian family, the Tuohy family who help him overcome his learning difficulties and achieve excellence in American football.

The movie is based on the true story of American football offensive tackle, Michael Oher.

And now years after the movie was released, Oher claimed that the nub of the story of the movie is not true and that the family took advantage of him and exploited his name and story for years to make themselves more rich and famous.

Twitter

Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against the family who took him in at the age of 18, claiming "they duped him out of millions of dollars made from his life story" and saying he wants to end their conservatorship over him.

In The Blind Side, Sandra Bullock played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy, the mother who adopts Oher and becomes his legal guardian, but the Oscar winner allegedly did not know any of the drama behind the scenes between Michael Oher and the Tuohy family. Bullock won an Oscar for her performance in the movie.

Even though Sandra Bullock had nothing to do with the conservatorship deal within the Tuohy family or the drama in the family, Twitter is still asking the actress to return her Oscar amid the drama.

Twitter

One user wrote: "So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories? The parents blocked $300 in earnings from the movie from him getting any of it and gave the money to their real children. WOOOOOOOW!"

Another penned: "If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for 'Precious'".

Others defended the actress, one fan posted: "Not y'all calling for Sandra Bullock's Oscar to be revoked. It ain't her fault the real-life people were exploitative scammers and thieves."

The Blind Side drama comes shortly after Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall died at the age of 57 after secretly battling ALS.

Randall's family announced the news on Monday in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Randall and Bullock began their love story in 2015 and were going strong for eight years till the day he died.

By Alexandra Abumuhor