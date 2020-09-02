  1. Home
Goodbye Long Locks! Burak Özçivit Ditches His Iconic Hairstyle for Kuruluş Osman Season 2 (Pictures)

Published September 2nd, 2020 - 10:57 GMT
Bozdag Films for production shared the poster of the second season of Kuruluş Osman starring Burak Özçivit.

The handsome actor ditched his iconic long tresses debuting a new do for the second season of the mega successful series, sporting the warrior's suit and holding a sword.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Geliyoruz... #KuruluşOsman @bozdagfilm @atvturkiye

A post shared by Kuruluş Osman (@kurulusdizisi) on

There were conflicting opinions about Burak's new look. Some of them saw that it greatly suits him and made him look younger, while others said that the long hair do gave Burak a special feature and made him more distinctive.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saçlara veda .Özlenen günlere doğru.✂️

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit) on

So Adorable! Burak Özçivit Shares a Sweet Picture of His Baby Karan Watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul

