Goodbye Sefirin Kızı! Tuba Büyüküstün Bids Farewell to The Ambassador's Daughter.. Check Out Her Message

Shooting Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) has officially stopped, reporting Haberler Ankara.

The show was one of the successful productions of STAR TV.

Things were not easy for Tuba Büyüküstün, who gave life to the character Mavi, while it was eagerly awaited what will happen in the last episode of the TV series.

Sefirin Kızı will bid farewell to the screens with its 52nd episode.

The love story of Nare and Sancar, brought to life by Neslihan Atagül and Engin Akyürek, was very much appreciated by the audience.

Previously, filming was suspended for a short time due to the pandemic, but after the break, ratings of the show were lower than desired, prompting screenwriters to add more excitement, so they tried every possible way to save the show, but eventually couldn't escape from the sad end.

The main reason for the decline in ratings of the STAR series on Monday evenings was the fact that the audience turned to different productions.

Despite getting a lot of engagement on social media, ratings of the new episodes were not as good, in addition to viewers' shock when they learned that Neslihan Atagül has left the show for good due to health problems.

Even after Neslihan's departure, some episodes received great viewership ratings, but the rest of them were not as expected.

Tuba Büyüküstün, on the other hand, was added to the cast to give life to the character Mavi.

While the love of Sancar and Mavi came to the fore, Nare, played by Neslihan Atagül, remained in the minds of millions of viewers.

"Last night we said goodbye to our Mavi.. today was the last set. My friend you've become my dream partner. I am very happy that you have come to the Ambassador's Daughter, Bodrum, my neighbor, my dear companion, my confidant, my Mavi." Screenwriter Eylem Polat said goodbye to both Tuba Büyüküstün and Mavi by dropping the note "I love you very much, Tubişim".

Actress Tuba Büyüküstün did not remain silent, as she shared her part of the farewell responding to screenwriter Eylem Polat.

"My companion, How did we come together?! It happened all of a sudden.. Maybe that was the best part. It happened suddenly. It was dark, you came to pick me up that morning, we were on our way to Bodrum for a cup of coffee. Again a slight tension to me, like every time I change places, but you were with me, our music, roads and us."