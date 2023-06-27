Haifa Wahbe shares characteristic of her dream man

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 27th, 2023 - 11:00 GMT
Wahbe was previously married to Ahmed Abou Hashima

ALBAWABA - Haifa Wahbe opened up about what she looks for in a man.

 Haifa Wahbe was one of the attendees at Ghina Ghandour's wedding and was caught off guard by one of the journalists when she was asked to describe the characteristics she looks for in a man. 

Habe we replied: "I want him to be polite, and to be my best friend," the journalist asked: "Are we going to see you as a bride soon?"

Haifa jokingly replied: "Maybe I am a bride, just kidding."

Wahbe was previously married to Ahmed Abou Hashima, their marriage lasted from 2009 till 2012, the singer was also married to Nasr Fayyad, Wahbe and Fayyad share a daughter Zaynab whom they welcomed in 1993. 

