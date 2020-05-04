Hailee Seinfeld Wears George Hobeika on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

This weekend, US singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld was the musical guest on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 23-year-old sang her new single “I Love You’s” via video chatting app, Zoom, from her mother’s living room.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Steinfeld performance without a major style moment. During the virtual performance, the star demonstrated just how glamorous a work-from-home wardrobe can be.

To unveil her new single via Zoom, she chose a black, strapless mini dress from Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika.

The creation, which was plucked from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, boasted an asymmetric hemline and a cascading tulle train.

It’s not the first time the star has been spotted wearing a look by a Middle Eastern designer.

In the past, Steinfeld has sported designs from the likes of Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, among others.

The actress and singer posted behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram. “I had so much fun with this performance of #ILOVEYOUs. Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me and thank you mom for moving all the furniture around in your house to create this little set. thanks to da team for being there via zoom zoom in the middle of the night. hope you like it (sic),” she wrote.