Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Catch Coronavirus

Published January 4th, 2022 - 09:00 GMT
It was claimed that Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, who met on the set of the TV series "Sen Çal Kapımı" and started to fall in love, broke up. however, a completely different claim was made about the couple today.

A bombshell claim was made about the couple of Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, who started to fall in love on the set of the TV series "Sen Çal Kapımı".

According to the sensations received from his close circle, it was claimed that they had put an end to their love in the past days.

The reason why the duo did not disclose this situation is that, according to rumors, there was no harm in the advertising deal.

Today, however, a completely different claim has been made.

The love between Kerem Bürsin and Hande Ercel continues at full throttle.

It was learned that Bürsin and Erçel have caught Covid-19.

According to the news of Anobmagazin; The two went into quarantine together.

