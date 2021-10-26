Hande Erçel Highlights: Confirming America Trip, Welcoming Kerem Bürsin from Spain & Remembering Her Late Mother

Despite not having her hands busy with a show at the moment, Turkish actress Hande Erçel has had an eventful week.

The female star of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) has occupied headlines in the Turkish and international media due to many events that have taken place in her life this week.

Waiting for Kerem Bürsin at the Airport

Hande Erçel couldn't wait longer to see her hubby Kerem Bürsin, who has been on a 5-day trip to Spain, to take part in Swim Week by Moda Cálida since he's the brand ambassador for the trademark.

Of course, wherever HanKer exist, the press exists with them. And this time, they took advantage of interviewing the couple together at the airport.

The journalist was seen telling Kerem that Hande has been waiting for him for more than half an hour.

Bürsin responded that they haven't seen each other since a long time, and that's why they should keep going.

Hande Erçel Confirms Her Trip to America With Kerem Bürsin

Before Kerem's plane arrived to Turkey, the press took advantage of Hande Erçel sitting and waiting alone in her car and asked her few questions.

The actress was very surprised to find many journalists at the airport and did not even expect to be intercepted.

According to the video shared on fan pages on social media, Hande answered press questions about their future project.

Erçel also confirmed her intention to study acting in America where she will definitely go with Kerem Bürsin as it's his "home", as the actress described it.

Hande Erçel Remembers Her Late Mother on Her Birthday

Hande Erçel remembered her late mother Aylin Erçel a couple of days ago on what could have been her 50th birthday.

Hande posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram, first by sharing an old picture of her late mother when she was a little girl, and then by sharing a selfie of the two.

The Turkish actress captioned the picture:

'You're still that little girl

You are all the contradictions that I feel inside, your excitement.

I'm aware that I look like you more and more, I love it so much..

And you are so beautiful, Mom..

May your new age be spent swimming in endless seas.'

Aylin Erçel has been treated for cancer for 8 months. She passed away on January 10, 2019 at the age of 48.