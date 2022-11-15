Hande Erçel shares love life details!

Turkish actress Hande Erçel just made a statement regarding her love life, and opened up about rumors that she has reconciled with her ex, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin.

In details, Kerem and Hande's fans were eager to know if the famous pair have reconciled their rumors amid spotting the duo together alone getting coffee.

And the Turkish media have been in contact with the 'Knock on My Door' actress to ask her about the recent rumors, Hande answered: ''right now, there is no one in my life, and if anything changes, I will let you know''.

Shutting down the rumors comes after Kerem's mysterious response regarding the matter, as when the media asked him if he and Hande got back together, he responded: ''Let's not get into this right now''

Earlier, Kerem has revealed that he has been in contact with Erçel, and that he checks up on her, especially after her niece got diagnosed with cancer.

By Alexandra Abumuhor