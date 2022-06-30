Is He Addicted to Blood? Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Bottle on His Face and Bleeds

  1. Home
Published June 30th, 2022 - 10:35 GMT
Machine Gun Kelly
Kelly's documentary Life in Pink's premiered earlier this week
Highlights
Machine Gun Kelly makes a bloody performance in a New York after party.

On Tuesday, The Bloody Valentine singer performed a show at New York's Madison Square Garden, and hit the afterparty which was located at Catch Steakhouse, and blessed the attendees with another show. 

A video surfaced on social media where Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker can be seen singing through a microphone, shortly before smashing his face with an empty wine glass against his head, and the audience was in complete shock.


Another video was shared on social media platforms where Kelly has blood dripping down his forehead as he is singing My Ex's Best Friend. 

Later on Wednesday, Kelly posted an Instagram photo of himself fully bloodied: “NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” he captioned it.



The news comes after Kelly's documentary Life in Pink's premiere where he revealed he once tried to kill himself by placing a gun inside his mouth while he was on the phone with his fiance Megan Fox.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her,” he said in the documentary. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent.”

“Megan became like the sun to me — like the one that I revolve around and gives me life and, like, helps me grow,” he said. “It’s just, like, every fairy tale that they never told you in school, that they never taught you. Like, the passion between us is otherworldly. I know I’ve known her in so many other lifetimes.”

 

Tags:Machine Gun KellyLife in PinkMegan FoxNew YorkAfter PartyBloody Valentine

