Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About a Recent Suicide Attempt

On Monday, Machine Gun Kelly's Hulu documentary premiered and the singer opened up about intimate details in his life.

And in the documentary which is titled: 'Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink', the singer talked about the mental battles he went through when he lost his dad in 2020.

"I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear, and that f----- me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it.''

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker said: ''I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark."

He added that he had called his fiance Megan Fox who was in Bulgaria to shoot a movie at that time.

"I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f------ snapped."

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me, I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."



He expressed that Fox and his daughter Casie were worried about him saying: "They simultaneously came at me with this like, 'I want to like, be able to see in your eyes. I don't want to like be talking to you through a veil anymore. I want to see you as my father and I want to see you as my husband-to-be, I was like, 'I need to kick the drugs, for real this time.'"





