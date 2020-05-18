He Could Have Killed Her! Ramez Galal Stops His Prank Show After Victim Nabila Obeid's HYSTERICAL Screams (Video)

After it was reported that episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi with Egyptian actress Nabila Obeid will not be aired, MBC surprised us today and broadcasted it, but the episode did not contain the usual pranks which Ramez does with every guest.

At first, Ramez was worried about Nabila after her reaction when he did his surprising appearance out of the frame at the beginning of the episode.

He also stated that he had conflicting thoughts about whether to go with the pranks or stop.

Galal practiced some of his pranks with slight degrees of terror, and the most terrifying thing he did was turning her chair upside down.

He also avoided dropping her in the hidden water tank, because that could have really hurt her, so he had to end the prank show while she was still seated on the chair.

Unlike other guests, Nabila appeared wearing a dress, which proves that the guests are not aware or have already contracted with Ramez for the prank show.