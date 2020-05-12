Ramez Galal Injured in Today's Episode of Prank Show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.. Watch

  1. Home
Published May 12th, 2020 - 06:50 GMT
Egyptian actress Basma Hasan was not like any guest hosted by Ramez Galal in his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.

After Basma confirmed that she loves Ramez on a personal level but she hates what he does to people because of his pranks, she was surprised by him on stage to start his pranks against her.

Hasan was stubborn during the episode, to the point that she was able to loosen her hands from the chair while she was inside a tank full of water, forcing Ramez to end the prank a little earlier.

Galal had also had a finger injury when he tried to put crabs inside the water tank but they bitten him.

Lastly, when Basma fell inside the water pool, she did not allow Ramez to triumph over her, so she pulled him with her in the pool with her.

