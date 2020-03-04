To Hell With It.. TOZ! Abdulmajeed Abdullah Quits Twitter "I'm in My 50s and Never Heard of These Words"!

Saudi singer Abdulmajeed Abdullah closed his Twitter account after some users circulated his responses to some offensive tweets by unknown accounts.

After Abdulmajeed's name topped trending lists on Twitter and Google, the singer apologized for some of his responses, however the attack on him did not stop.

Abdullah returned with a goodbye tweet, where he expressed his anger of some hurtful tweets that were directed to his spontaneity.

In his last tweet, Abdulmajeed Abdullah said: