Hello Mr. Millionaire! Mohamed Ramadan's YouTube Gets 2.2 Billion Views.. How Much Money Will It Make Him?

Ironic! Mohamed Ramadan Sang "No. 1".. And now he is "Number One!"





Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan's YouTube channel has surpassed two billion views, earning him the No.1 spot on the Middle East's most watched list.

Ramadan announced this amazing news via Instagram, saying:

"My official YouTube channel exceeded the 2.2 billion views, making it the most watched YouTube channel for an artist in the Middle East."

According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan, it is expected that Ramadan's annual profits from his YouTube channel come to about 3.3 million dollars, equivalent to 53,174,550 Egyptian pounds.

The website pointed out that Ramadan's monthly revenue from his YouTube channel is up to 275 thousand dollars.

Mohammed Ramadan's YouTube channel has the highest number of views and subscribers in Egypt, followed by artist Tamer Hosny.