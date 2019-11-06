  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hello Mr. Millionaire! Mohamed Ramadan's YouTube Gets 2.2 Billion Views.. How Much Money …

Hello Mr. Millionaire! Mohamed Ramadan's YouTube Gets 2.2 Billion Views.. How Much Money Will It Make Him?

Published November 6th, 2019 - 08:24 GMT
Ramadan announced this amazing news via Instagram Source mohamedramadanws Instagram
Ramadan announced this amazing news via Instagram (Source: @mohamedramadanws Instagram)

Ironic! Mohamed Ramadan Sang "No. 1".. And now he is "Number One!"


Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan's YouTube channel has surpassed two billion views, earning him the No.1 spot on the Middle East's most watched list.

Ramadan announced this amazing news via Instagram, saying:

"My official YouTube channel exceeded the 2.2 billion views, making it the most watched YouTube channel for an artist in the Middle East."

According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan, it is expected that Ramadan's annual profits from his YouTube channel come to about 3.3 million dollars, equivalent to 53,174,550 Egyptian pounds.

The website pointed out that Ramadan's monthly revenue from his YouTube channel is up to 275 thousand dollars.

Mohammed Ramadan's YouTube channel has the highest number of views and subscribers in Egypt, followed by artist Tamer Hosny.

When Arrogance Hits Its Max.. Mohamed Ramadan Heavily Criticized for Showy & Provocative Tweet! See What He Wrote
Careful Which Celebrities You Admire! Mohamed Ramadan Causes This Pilot to Lose His License FOR LIFE!
Who's Telling the Truth? Mohamed Ramadan Claims he Flew a Plane.. but Airline Says This NEVER Happened! (Video)
Be the First to Know!

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...