Here is all that happened with Lil Tay

ALBAWABA - Is it a publicity stunt as people are calling it?

On August 9, Lil Tay was announced dead to social media as a post was shared on her official Instagram page claiming the rapper died at the age of 14.

The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

Instagram

"This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

It is worth mentioning that Lil Tay's real name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope as mentioned in the death statement.

Lil Tay later revealed to TMZ that her Instagram was hacked, she shared in a statement: "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

Instagram

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong."

The news was first posted by TMZ before deleting their article, which convinced fans that her death was faked, but why?

Social media users claimed that Lil Tay's family posted the fake news as a publicity stunt to make their daughter more famous.

Tay's Youtube bio read: "Help me." while her previous bio read: "I'm not dead, my parents are lying."

When Tay's family was asked about the rapper's death, her father said: "I don't have any comments right now. I'm not able to give you any comments right now. I'm sorry, I can't." He also refused to comment if anyone outside the family posted the death announcement, he shared: "Um, no, not that that I'm aware of. Sorry, I can't really comment or give you any help."

The Vancouver Police Department claimed that they have not received reports of either death, referencing Tay and her brother, who also allegedly passed based on the Instagram statement. the VPD added: "As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating."