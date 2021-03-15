'He's The Best'! Can Yaman's Dedication in Preparation for Sandokan Hailed by Fans (Video)

Can Yaman takes his work very seriously.

Since the moment Can Yaman was announced to play the leading role in Sandokan, he entered a rigorous training camp to get ready for the role as Sandokan himself.

With his 8.2 million followers on Instagram, the Turkish handsome usually shares multiple footage of himself accompanied by professional trainers who physically prepare him and improve his fighting skills.

In one video, the Turkish actor was seen fighting more than one person using a sword, while performing professional combat skills, just like Sandokan himself, a Malaysian pirate who was active in the South China Sea during the 19th century.

Among the comments were: 'No one is better than Can Yaman to give life to Sandokan's character, passion, commitment, dedication, talent, undoubtedly he is the best', 'Can is dedicated and focused in his work ... this is also a great response to haters ... Can's focus and determination is going to pay off and make him a true global star, 'Seriously, Can works on himself, and in a short period of time he was able to master the exercises and hold the sword diligently. May God grant you success, Cano.'

Can Yaman will be well-paid a since he's the leading actor; As he will receive 100 thousand euros (122,835 dollars / 925 thousand TL) for each episode of the series, which is made of 10 episodes, meaning that the Turkish actor will receive 9 million and 250 thousand pounds as a total of the ten episodes.